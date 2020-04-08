I have observed during this time of crisis that store shelves are devoid of toilet paper. In fact, on the first day of the announced lock-down and “social distance,” a plundering horde stripped all the toilet paper from the shelves. This puzzles me, and despite deep contemplation, I remain puzzled. Does this time of difficulty indeed scare normal people to such an extent that it necessitates a high volume of toilet tissue?
In former times when people read newspapers, yesterday’s news was saved and utilized as today’s dandy substitute.
I am not creating a smear campaign against those hoarders. My suggestion is that all citizens of our wonderful city subscribe to the newsprint option rather than the computer screen choice. It is clear to see the winner in that competition. There is a beautiful volume for the whole family and one can be educated in today’s news while preparing for tomorrow’s necessities.
Sincerely,
