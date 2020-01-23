The man who has been unbelievably brought to this nation as the leader of the greatest country in the world has deemed himself “perfect” in every way: “perfect phone calls;” “perfect crowds;” “perfect legislations;” “Everything I touch has the Midas Touch.” This expression of self-grandiosity is nothing short of scary, frightening and darn-right indecorous, let alone, unpresidential.
Someone has said that perfection is something we strive for but never attain. If this is true it makes our president a prevaricator. That stipulation has been voiced by a vast majority of our populace.
Perhaps it is indeed good that we never reach perfection — not necessarily, because we will not be able to cope with it, but rather that others will not be able to cope with us. People, in general, cannot cope with another person’s perceived perfection. Although Trump’s base may pretend to do so, it has a deep-seated psychological inclination that they will use to destroy that perfection. He who dares to strive for perfection is in himself a misguided individual, deserving of mental, medical intervention. He would foolishly compare himself to God. Only God is “perfect.” God is not of hatred, but of love; not of lies, but of truth; not of divisiveness, but of harmony; not of separatism, but of togetherness.
From the outset, this misguided administration plowed forward toward the proposition that everyone was not created equal by the Almighty. It unceasingly dives into the unmitigated conception that liberty was not meant for the poor and the needy among us. Handed an excellent economy by the former administration, it quickly squandered the gift to the point of the usual Republican recession. Before President Obama could hang up his presidential wardrobe, certain members of the legislative body were hell-bent on impeaching him. This of course turned against them. (God does not like hate, bigotry and prejudice.)
We are now led, through the lawlessness of this administration, toward the necessity of impeachment — a lawful move that was long overdue. This move will test our resolve as to whether anyone is above our God-given ability to govern ourselves in a non-partisan manner.
We are deeply involved in our forefathers’ “Hall of Justice” — testify whether we are a republic of the people, by the people and for the people — or rather, dictatorship by the rich, of the rich and for the rich.
I would surmise that we are better than the latter and that we choose to keep the Republic given us by our forefathers. FINE.
