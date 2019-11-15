You are sick of hearing from people like me. I am sick of you putting “important” murders, drugs and sex abuse on the top fold of the first page.
Your response to some concerned citizens is disgusting. No one is saying to bury or hide anything. I recently counted five of 12 days the top, front page story was about this junk.
Why do you put it there? It is not important. You know why, and we “concerned citizens” know why you put it there.
I hope your paper has a serious change of attitude.
