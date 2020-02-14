This letter I truly hope will help everyone that is not sure, or if you think you might be a Christian. One that is a follower of Jesus Christ is not a “might so” or a “think so,” but is a “know so.” All you have to do is go to the Holy Bible, God’s written word, and see the answer (St. John 8:31) (St. John 3:1-21).
Born-again Christians know God is not a respect of persons (1 Peter 1:17). There is no man who can speak about something he can or will ever experience. I’ve never heard of any woman that went and got pregnant so she could go and have an abortion. We as Christians know that God tells us what we can know for sure, what is right and wrong, what we can speak about, not what we don’t know anything about. Please look at the things that we see and know and may be guilty of (1 Cor. 6:9-11).
I like Jesus, and as one that wants to be more like Him, would like everyone to live by St. John 13:34-35. A group One City Under God prays every Saturday morning; we meet at 7 a.m. at different parks. We have been doing this for more than seven or eight years. We pray for our city of Lufkin and the nation. We don’t discuss parties. We pray God will continue to lead and guide us. I am very blessed to meet some very good Christians. They call me “mother” — that makes me feel really good (Matt. 12:50) (1 Tim. 5:2).
Our sheriff meets with us. What a blessing to have a person like Sheriff Greg Sanches who is committed to protect and care and know that it’s so important to meet in prayer.
So please, whatever you do, keep the best — re-elect Sheriff Greg Sanches. So when we have something good, keep it in your prayer; we know we will. God Bless, and in your wrath, please remember mercy. Love is easy; it makes you feel good. May God forever Bless the United States of America and may the United States of America forever bless God (Ps. 34:1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.