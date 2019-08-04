The article from Monday, July 29, 2019 — “Democrats and Statement” by Pete Buttigieg — is correct about hypocrisy. In God do we trust anymore? The Bible teaches in many scriptures that we are to treat the alien good and provide what they need. God is in control of the weather and it becomes bad when the people become ungodly. Hypocrisy? Don’t forget Sodom and Gomorrah. Genesis 19:1-29, The angels were thought to be aliens. Read 1 Corinthians 6:9-10.
