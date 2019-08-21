Have you ever been sold something that you thought was one thing and it turned out to be absolutely the opposite? Well, if you’re a Democrat, that’s what’s happening to you right now.
Do you really believe America can sustain the Democrats’ ridiculous free-everything programs? There are a bunch of independent think tanks that do government overwatch. According to them, even if they taxed the top taxpayers in the nation a 100% tax rate (meaning they couldn’t keep a dime of their money), they would be $20 trillion short to fund their programs.
I am not a rocket scientist by any means, but I can tell you all this free talk is a giant fantasy that will break the country and set it up for turning our nation into a socialist, Third World country.
Reality is, if you’re an American and have the ability to work (and can pass a drug test), you could be working. Right now, as I am typing, there are 7.3 million unfilled jobs in our nation. You might have to pick up and move, but opportunity is there for those willing to chase opportunity. The Democratic presidential contenders are all socialists, and believe me, socialists don’t have you in their best interest. They have power and wealth for themselves as their main priority. They want to create a ruling class and make everyone else do what they tell you to do.
There is no socialist nation in the world that has the freedoms we have as Americans, and it baffles me why anyone in their right mind would want to let America become socialist. Right now, the news media is the propaganda machine for the socialists. They are working as hard as they can to divide America, through talks of racism and lies about the progress (not regress) we have made.
If we all put America as the priority, all act like Americans who love the land we live in, believe in our country and look beyond all our backgrounds, America will remain the greatest nation on Earth.
