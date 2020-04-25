It’s a tragic fact that the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services investigated 242,103 cases of children in Texas who were reported as abused or neglected in fiscal year 2019. There were 235 child deaths due to abuse or neglect statewide in Texas in 2019 with two of those being in Angelina County. In 2019, in Angelina County alone, there were 244 confirmed cases of child abuse/neglect involving 208 children. There were 89 children removed. There are currently 168 Angelina County children in foster care.
We cannot ignore this problem.
April is Child Abuse Prevention month. It is time to focus on ways not only to protect children, but also to prevent abuse and neglect from ever occurring. As a community, this is our opportunity to make a difference in young lives.
Child abuse comes in many forms: physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, neglect and abandonment.
The causes are many: substance abuse, mental illness, poverty, lack of education, family violence, family dysfunction, disintegration and more.
Law enforcement cannot prevent all crimes against children. Child Protective Services cannot stop all child abuse and neglect. We cannot expect our school districts to be solely responsible to recognize and report suspected child abuse.
It is the responsibility of every person to report suspected child abuse and/or neglect. Do not hesitate to call the Child Abuse Hotline to report your suspicions; reports are confidential and will be investigated. Please call (800) 252-5400, or go to txabusehotline.org if you suspect child abuse and/or neglect. The call is anonymous and you could save a child.
