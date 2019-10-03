Here we go again talking about political parties and one being better than the other. Louise Greene said in her letter to the editor on Sept. 30 that she prays that people will vote Republican. Well, we have a group of born again Christians that have been meeting in different parks for prayer around eight or nine years. We spend one month in each park until we cover all parks, then we go over again and again. Our prayer is that all would put Jesus first and we pray for the City of Lufkin and the nation. We as Christians are not parties. No man is able to make all free.
Louise, please look up the word “free” or “freedom” and still think man can say that they think all people are the same. Jesus said in 1 Peter 1:17 and John 8:36, we have Christians in all parties that think killing babies or incest or all those are listed in 1 Cor. 6:9-10, Rev. 21:6-8. We see the word of God filling in our time.
For an example, there is more than just naming a couple of things that would make some vote for a party. What about those in the head of the party having two or three wives or constant lying about so many things we seem to forget. I was just reading the other day about someone planning to run against one of the best I’ve ever met. A person of love and so caring about our city. We have the very best sheriff. He is the best. Sheriff Greg Sanches not only is the best but so much better than the rest. We have a good thing in our sheriff. Please, we pray that we keep him.
Love always.
Remember, we are not our own (1 Cor. 6:20).
Ann Shelton, Lufkin
