The Lord has put this on my heart, to ask the people to come together for prayer and fasting. For the schools in their area, on school grounds. At the flag pole. On Aug.10, 2019, at 9 a.m.
These schools, colleges and day cares in our area need our prayers. The children are a part of God’s heart. A generation to rise for His kingdom. Mark 10:14, Suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not; for of such is the kingdom of God.
A lot of people don’t like to fast. But one day of fasting (all over) with prayer, will have an impact on breaking down walls and barriers of the darkness. Fast something that you feel you can’t do without. Only one day to make a difference for the children and their education. You decrease and increase in God.
The people that can’t make it to the school, colleges or day care grounds: we ask you to be in prayer wherever you are. All one body of Christ working together to make a difference. Let’s claim these areas, for the kingdom of God. Take authority that God gave you, to claim the land. Darkness has ruled it long enough. Enough is enough!
We are God’s army together, telling Satan to pick up and leave, to uproot what darkness has stolen and destroyed in our towns, families and children. Tear it down and rebuild them again, with God back into our schools.
Start this year with a new beginning. Curses will be broken, in order to receive God’s blessings. Going forward in His plan, we need to fill in the gap for this generation to wake up and rise for God’s kingdom. Therefore, God has been took out of our schools long enough. It’s time to act and put God back in.
So we as the people have to put prayer back on the grounds. We need to surrender (ask forgiveness) for us and all. Love covers a multitude of sins. Love instead of hate. We are putting the children through the fire, if we don’t stand up for them, who will? Jeremiah 7:31, God will expose the evil in and on the grounds. If He did not plant it, He will uproot it. Are our mascots from man or God? Are they like the golden calf we worship, in place of God? Exodus 32:4, some idols control the city that we worship. We have to pray about this and uproot it from controlling the city also.
There are so many things to pray for inside and outside the areas. Time to clean up the cities, streets and schools. Where is our body of believers with faith? God’s authority and power will break down what is not His.
We are responsible for our nation, cities and streets. To keep it cleaned out. Waste and trash can be burned. A time to turn curses into a blessed area. Therefore forgiveness, for those that need God.
Will you join me on this day for prayer and fasting? Wherever He leads you. May God’s glory shine in our city and nation. There’s power in His prayer (unity). Rise up and let’s go to war against the darkness. Calling out the warriors, leaders and preachers to get serious.
2 Corinthians 12:9, And He said to me, My grace is sufficient for you, for power is perfected in weakness.
