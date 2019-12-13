As I write this letter, the scandal-ridden Democratic leadership, having failed at their three-year-long “throw everything at him and see what sticks” plot, and knowing they can’t defeat President Trump in November 2020, have pulled out their trump (pun intended) card of impeachment.
The most ludicrous aspect of this circus is that every piece of “evidence” they are alleging the president is guilty of is exactly what they’ve been doing since he was elected. Not one of Trump’s accusers is worth one drop of sweat from an honest man’s brow.
Par for the course, it is rooted in lies and baseless innuendos. If that fails, what’s next? An assassination attempt? It wouldn’t be the first time these Deep State Creeps have used the oft-used and abused “lone crazed gunman” scenario to rid themselves of a president who got in their way. Remember JFK and Ronald Reagan?
We as a people have been asleep at the wheel for so long we’ve allowed a bunch of anti-American bureaucrats with no respect for their oath of office nor the rule of law who have repeatedly shown their interests lie only in themselves to take us down a road we as a free people were not meant to follow.
With the approaching presidential election in mind, all American citizens should be asking the left why they’re so dead-set against a national photo ID. Unless you’re planning to commit voter fraud, there is no valid excuse not to have a photo ID to vote. They are free at any local county board of elections office and the DMV, to name only two of the several free sources whereby an ID can be obtained.
And finally, could you Democrats and your RINO allies leave off your hate-driven siege of our duly-elected president long enough to explain to “we the people” when and how, or if, you intend to pay back the trillions of dollars you stole from Social Security? Folks, I don’t know about you, but when it comes to self-serving career politicians I’ve had enough.
