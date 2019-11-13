Don’t charge vets for events

Thanks, Nacogdoches sheriff, for the Veterans Day Saturday. A lot of people came out to show their support. It’s sad that Lufkin doesn’t do the same. To my understanding, the reason they don’t is because they want to charge a fee from veterans groups; the city says it’s due to lack of interest. Go to Nacogdoches or Huntington, and you’ll see overwhelming support. At the stadium they charge the vets to get in — what is wrong with this? The Lufkin Band is outstanding. Thank you for your support. I can’t speak for all the veterans, but I for one think this is dishonoring my brothers and sisters in arms. We have sacrificed a lot for the safety of our nation. This isn’t about me, it’s about us. God Bless America.

Larry Davis, Lufkin

