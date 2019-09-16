Lately, as a regular reader of the editorial page, I’ve noticed several letters and “editorials” that are quite hysterical in tone and that seem to be spreading the word that Democrats, if elected, will outlaw apple pie and intern all Christians in concentration camps. To those writers, please take a deep breath, read some history and most of all, watch something besides Fox News. It seems that lately, some Republicans are branding all Democrats as wild-eyed socialists who are hell bent on such radical things as clean air and water, equal taxation for rich and poor, and simple background checks (no, we are not coming for your squirrel gun).
Our president is beginning to look quite desperate for re-election and the words coming from his mouth every day are a disgrace to a once dignified office. The man is a sexual predator, a snake oil salesman and has built his wealth on the backs of taxpayers. Six personal bankruptcies, cavorting with adult film stars, mocking the handicapped, kissing Putin’s backside, multiple trophy wives (whom he all cheated on) and Jeffery Epstein’s pal ... what a guy.
One recent editorial asked the question, “Did God put Donald Trump in office to wake us up?” I am not a Biblical scholar, but isn’t God also noted for sending down plagues? But as we all now should know, God had no part in it. Trump was put in office by his Russian friends.
If you still think that Trump and Republicans are wonderful, please just keep an open mind and really examine the other side. Read some history (the rise of Adolf Hitler is a good place to start). Dust off your college copy of the book “1984.” Except for the date, Orwell is spot on and now even more relevant than before.
