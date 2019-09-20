In public policy debates, we must look at both options, with and without the policy, to make a reasoned determination.
The Editorial Board forgot to look at “What is the Cost of Ending the Death Penalty?,” the answers to which negate all of the EB’s points.
1) More Innocents Harmed:
a) Enhanced Incapacitation — Living murderers harm, again. Executed ones do not. Nationally, since 1973, we have allowed 21,000 additional innocents to be murdered by those known murderers that we have allowed to murder, again — recidivist murderers. What is that cost, in Texas?
How many innocents are harmed by those known criminals released?
b) Deterrence — The deterrent effect of any severe sanction and any severe negative incentive has never been negated and cannot be.
With deterrence, there are these risks: 1) You can risk sacrificing more innocents by ending the death penalty/executions, or 2) You can “risk” sparing more innocents with the death penalty/executions.
Pick your risk.
c) Enhanced due process — The death penalty, at all stages, has super due process, over all other sanctions, meaning that factually innocent people are more likely to be discovered than with LWOP.
2) Cost Savings and The Death Penalty
A responsible death penalty protocol will have similar costs, maybe less, than a LWOP protocol.
For example, Virginia has executed 113 murderers, within seven years of full appeals, on average, since 1976. LWOP is 40 years, with extraordinary geriatric care costs. The death penalty has a huge cost credit with plea bargains to LWOP — a credit that vanishes with death penalty repeal, leaving all LWOP cases having full trials and appeals and only pleas to life with parole — a cost too high, abandoning justice.
County costs, pre trial and trial, will, generally, be more expensive with the death penalty, but retain a plea to LWOP, which could mitigate any excess. A state fund may assist in county costs.
3) Texas: The Execution Capital
Texas executes a minute percentage of our murderers (0.7%), but in numbers higher than other states, with Texas’ executions per murder below the national mean.
