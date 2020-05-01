We can teach kids better and safer. We have found out that we do not need a fleet of school buses, with all the fuel they burn and the parts they need to keep running, the drivers and the replacement buses needed.
We have not had a bus accident injury, or bullies, traffic tie-ups in the last couple of months. We do not need tons of books, that kids have to lug around, just a laptop, that can be updated as needed. We do not need school buildings, just Wi-Fi.
Buildings need to be built, maintained and updated, no mass shooting has be done since the school closure. No need for police, or security devices.
The tax rate would plummet. Add up all the money schools cost, and see if they are worth it. Also no injuries on the football field. Who needs it?
