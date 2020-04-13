Compassion is a word with roots that run deep because it covers a lot of ground.
It means reaching out to someone or even an animal in need.
I read a story on my daughter’s plans, a story of a simple cat.
I lived in a big city and roamed the streets. People would pass it by and say, “what an ugly cat.” He looked so bad that no one would touch him because he looked diseased. He craved for love and was turned away by everyone.
If he placed his paw in a doorway the door would be slammed on his paw to get it to leave or turn a hose on him, in which at times he would first stand there and take it.
When a child did get a chance to reach down and touch it, the cat would push his head against her hand, wanting and thankful for that touch of love.
The cat even tried to find love among a few dogs, which in return mangled it. Because of a lack of compassion and the lack of love, he passed away.
Now he is in heaven, receiving the love that was denied him here on earth.
This is just one story of so much lack of compassion in the world today. Not only animals but children, the poor, and the elderly, or even an adult of any age.
The human race is lacking in so many things, like love, respect and compassion.
Sometimes I sit and wonder about revelations and think it may not be a bad idea after all.
Can the human race change?
It would take a miracle and a lot of praying, for only time will tell. For I have so little hope and a lack of faith, and a heart filled with despair.
