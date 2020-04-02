Awake, O sleeper.

Arise from the dead.

Have you forgotten, who gave you

His head.

Therefore, the plague is spreading

Wide and deep. Are you on your knees

and worshipping with my feet?

Door and more doors, will be shut.

Breaking down big houses, forming a small hut.

Fear, depression and confusion trying

To figure things out. Where are your

Cries, with praises and shouts?

In your home, are your generations

being taught? For the church will be

broken and shepards are at fault…

Shepards are you tending to your lost

flock? Some are on the streets, down

a few blocks.

Behind the door of your home… I see

My sheep that are my own.

Your desires are being cutoff… sports,

bars, gyms, gluttony, vacations and

spending money, being idols, you sought,

mentors did you grow? Help these

people get back into the flow!

Oh are your still on the milk? Don’t

let it land you back into fear, this is

Satan’s grip.

Separating the sheep from the goats.

Locked in with Jesus, we stay in

the boat.

Cast your net to the right side. Let’s

obey and abide.

Closed in and family can’t get alone…

Never been together for long…

My sabbath of passover is coming soon.

Behind your door, are you doomed?

Sins in your home are not allowed!

I am the Alpha and Omega, beneath

the clouds.

Sending strangers, your way… Testing

how you are patient, calm and well

behaved.

The world is at a standstill… People,

God is real!

Repent and return to me! I am

the God of all sheep. Amen.

