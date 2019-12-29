I am extremely disappointed in the Lufkin Daily News’ decision to choose an Associated Press editorial as the front-page headline “news” article on Wednesday, Dec. 18. I deliberately call it an editorial because it is full of opinion, inflammatory words, and conjecture rather than simply reporting the facts. (Please see the article I returned to you marked where these non-journalistic, but rather the writers’ opinions, words, phrases and sentences appear, in my opinion, of course.)
Although this editorial piece is now the standard for “news,” it falls so far short of the original intent of journalism — to honestly and without bias present the facts of newsworthy events in order to allow the general public to understand issues and hold public figures accountable for their actions — that I believe it no longer deserves the near reverence afforded to the freedom of the press by the Founding Fathers.
