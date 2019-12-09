“Patriot” is a solid word and a strong one.
What is a patriot? Is it someone with a voice as loud as a cannon, or as soft as a whisper in the pines?
Is it one who faces danger head on, or that stands alone in a storm?
Is it the one who holds his flag up high and says a little prayer?
Is it one that breathes the air of freedom, or gave his all?
That holds his head up high when the flag passes by, and when it waves in the wind, feels the warmth from within; one that sees the American eagle beautiful and graceful in flight?
The love of every blade of grass, tree, mountain and stream, the waves of grain?
Is it when your soul is uplifted by a single patriotic song, or your eyes tear up from uncertainty, but you find faith.
Patriotism is in your heart and soul, for beauty surrounds you.
For patriotism is all the above and more. It is a sacred love; a love within.
For freedom, country and flag.
A love that will be with you until the end of time.
For God knows patriotism does not die — it grows.
Fly the flag.
