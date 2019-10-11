Do you ever wonder why you support a political party or political belief system? Right now we have a solid two-party system. The conservatives want less government, less taxes, less regulation, more freedom and less government intrusion in our lives, our businesses and generally in America.
The liberals call themselves progressives, which is not a good description. The word “progress” would, to me, mean moving forward to better things. The liberals or progressives actually want to regress; they want more government, more taxes to run the government, they want to control your health care choices, tell you what kind of car you can drive, what power source you need to use. They are very aggressive in wanting to have power over you and me, the American public. This is not progress unless you’re progressing to a socialist system, which will always fail and is not progress. (Nothing is free — there is a cost associated with everything you consume.)
I know as well as most that both parties have their issues as the nature of politics is to get elected, never agree on anything, waste trillions of dollars fixing nothing and try to get reelected as many times as possible to retain that feeling of power and then start the process all over.
Here is what we should look at: Did you wake up with a roof over your head? Do you have a job? Do you eat regularly? Do you have ownership of your home, vehicles etc.?
Is your situation better or worse than the last political party that was elected in office? Right now, unemployment is the lowest in 50 years for all sectors of society, the economy is doing well, there are 7.3 million unfilled jobs in America. Less regulation allowing businesses to operate more efficiently and pay higher wages and less taxes, which also promotes growth. So, whether you call yourself Republican or Democrat, we are all Americans who are the most free people in the world, so why would we want to go backwards?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.