Project Sticker Shock, an event put on by the Angelina County Drug-Free All-Stars and The Coalition, is quickly approaching. Project Sticker Shock takes place March 2-5 and is designed to help ensure that everyone in the community is aware of the consequences of providing alcohol to minors.
The Drug-Free All-Stars will be placing stickers on beer and alcohol products that will serve as a reminder to those purchasing and selling the contents.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 4,300 youth deaths occur each year due to excessive drinking. The goal of Project Sticker Shock is to open the eyes of our community leaders and members so we can decrease the deadly consequences from underage drinking. Spring break, prom and graduation are all upon us and we should all try our best to discourage underage drinking and share our knowledge on the subject. Don’t be fooled into purchasing alcohol for minors because it can and will cost someone their life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.