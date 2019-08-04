Honestly, if you don’t like America why do you want to stay here? I am an immigrant, and I love this country. I made myself learn English, and I earned my U.S. citizenship. I say the Pledge of Allegiance, put my hand over my heart, and proudly display the American flag. I do not understand why protesters wave the flag from their home country.
Please do not come here to change America into the country you left. And please do not promote changing America into a socialist country. Behave like you belong here and you will be accepted with open arms. But if you come here and behave like invaders, don’t expect to be welcomed.
