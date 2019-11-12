First, I would like to thank The Lufkin Daily News for their coverage of A Special Veteran Celebration at the Pines Theater on Nov. 10. Regardless of how many times during interviews we tell the media, there is a difference between the Post and the Auxiliary, and we are a family, but the Post are the actual veterans. The Auxiliary is their support arm, and we are the spouses, daughters, sisters, mothers and granddaughters of veterans. The coverage by both the newspaper and TV was great except this part that many will not even notice, but I wanted to publicly apologize to the wonderful Post No. 113 members who participated and helped with this event on the 100th birthday of the Auxiliary.
Although the Auxiliary, with the help of the city of Lufkin, made this presentation possible, we were a little disappointed in the overall turnout, but this was the first year and we learned that. Hopefully if the entire American Legion Family No. 113 is able to hold this event again next year, it will be from 2-4 p.m. rather than 1-4 p.m. as we did finish earlier than we had anticipated.
But again, it was a learning experience and one we feel was a great loss to any who were unable to attend.
The only complaint we heard was that 1 p.m. didn’t give people enough time after church to eat and get there. All in attendance received a program, a copy of the U.S. Constitution, a Memorial Poppy and a door prize ticket, as well as a small gift of appreciation. Thank you to all who attended.
