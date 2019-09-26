On Sept. 16, the letter one person wrote titled “Hysterical Reading” had very interesting writing.
Should the gentleman who wrote the article have listened to the last debate, we all heard all of the candidates state their positions: Eliminate millions of jobs. Every candidate said they “would” revise taxes.
I am tonight listening to Trump, who it was said was desperate, with about 25 to 30,000 with thousands outside.
The party that was represented in the writing spent $30 million to $35 million in American tax dollars. All were Dems. For two years they could find no Russian interference or collusion.
You lack Biblical knowledge or you would not make such a comment about God. As you said, Adolf Hitler is a good place to start — more than 6 million people slaughtered. We Americans, I am “ashamed to say,” have slaughtered five times that many people (babies). May God have mercy on America.
Commented
