I met with one of the editors of The Lufkin News to inquire why an article of mine wasn’t published and was told because they got calls on a particular article of mine that was. As I told him, I thought if someone didn’t agree with someone’s opinion, then didn’t they have the right of freedom of speech to respond?
This editor told me if I reworded my opinions, then they would consider my article. This so-called freedom of speech isn’t freedom of speech if one can’t express their true feelings in their own way. I could never express myself in a way that isn’t myself because you or whoever didn’t like what I feel. Most of my topics have been concerning Lufkin athletics and its leadership. I guess it’s a no-no as far as opinionated opinions. I told the editor that people have told me to keep writing, because a lot of them felt the same way as I do.
So Lufkin Daily News, you have freedom of press, but I thought freedom of speech was supposed to be for all and not obstructed because some don’t like one’s opinion.
This is the best rewording I could do.
