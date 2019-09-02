Due to my condition it is hard for me to write the answer to three things I read. Two were from the Letter to the Editor by Jin Ulmer and Casey Evans. The other one was a survey from the GOP.
I am sure this was a mistake because I am a born-again Christian and I can’t understand what a conservative Christian is. As a lifetime study of the Holy Bible, the written word of God, I know only it is just Christian the followers of Jesus the Christ of God. One has to be a studier of the Holy Bible. It has the answer to every question we have.
So Jin, the letter you need to know some history of some people that didn’t have the freedom you had. The native and black race can help you and you would never say again don’t come here and try to change America. And Casey, America will never be the greatest nation. All of us need to go back and remember we are just like those in Jer. 6:16. We have put one in leadership that only puts America first, not God (Ps. 33:12) (Prov. 14:34). I wish all would return back.
The survey from the GOP stated that 81% of conservative Christians voted for Trump. We are in a lot of trouble if we think that man would state that (I am) and I am the Chosen One. We must remember (Ps. 24:1) (2 Cor. 10:26). Please look at Ex. 3:13-14 (Luke 23:35). Everyone that is saying God this and God that but born-again children of God know there is one true God (Jehovah) (Ps. 8:3-28).
My daily prayer is that we would study the Holy Bible to learn of Jesus, God’s Son and to know the true God (1 Cor. 8:5-6). We need to be like Acts 5:29. Take a stance for the truth. I don’t know about these parties but I know that God is love and (1 John 4:1-21), so if anyone says they can’t care for someone, Jesus says that they don’t care for Him. All that follow someone that can’t love everyone is just like them, that’s what Jesus said.
