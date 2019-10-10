I spent 25 years representing the United States in our embassies overseas. One of the best parts of a rewarding career was meeting and getting to know people from other countries. Official government programs and activities are only a part of U.S. presence overseas. Blockbuster movies, successful sports franchises, universities, music and businesses are part of that identity. Sometimes it is hard for us to appreciate the depth and range of American institutions and how they are perceived. The following message from Dan Travis, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, illustrates the long-term influence of American business.
“A man walks into our cultural center in Pointe Noire, Congo, with a carefully wrapped package under his arm. He proceeds to tell the director that he was an employee of the old Amoco company when all the Americans evacuated during this country’s bloody civil war 25 years ago. As a ‘Congolaise,’ he was left behind. As he headed home, he turned to look at the building one last time, and saw the flag flying from the top. He quickly returned, got on the roof, and climbed the pole to take it down. Folding it under his shirt as he hurried home. ‘I was worried someone would burn it — or harm it in some way. So I took it and kept it hidden. Now you are back, so I’m returning it to you because I know that now it will be safe.’
He had a lot to be worried about that day. His family, the future of his country. And yet he stopped to worry about the symbol of the people who had left him behind. The strength of our values and the hope we bring wherever we go is both humbling and amazing. And seeing how they affect people around the world makes me proud to serve. Still.
And that’s how I’ll explain the old tattered flag flying in front of the embassy this Fourth of July.”
