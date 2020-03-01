This morning (2/27/20), the headline in the Lufkin Daily News was “Gohmert opposes anti-lynching bill.” Anyone reading this headline and not the article itself would automatically think our congressman is a racist. Nothing is further from the truth.
The article points out that Gohmert opposes the Emmett Till Antilynching Act because it is too lenient. The bill calls for a maximum sentence of only 10 years. Under Texas law you get the death penalty. Using that logic, the animals that drug James Byrd to death 22 years ago right here in East Texas would have gotten 10 years in prison instead of the death penalty. Real smart?
The article Josh Edwards (Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel) wrote was actually OK and showed both sides of the story. My problem is with the editors of The Lufkin News who are responsible for the headline. A more accurate headline would have been: “Gohmert says antilynching bill too lenient.”
I spent two or three hours with Congressman Gohmert during the 2018 election cycle. I know he is no racist. Anyone who says he is is a liar. This includes his 2020 Democratic opponent Hank Gilbert and the Rev. A.D. Mills.
P.S. I can only assume from the article that Hank Gilbert and the Rev. Mills favor a 10-year sentence as opposed to the death penalty for anyone convicted of lynching someone.
