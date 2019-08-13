A Beautiful Rainbow Coming From A Beautiful Water Fall

Cannot Compare To The Beauty I See When I Look Into Your Eyes

When I Look Into Your Eyes All I See Is Beauty The Truest Beauty

The Beauty Many Wish To See But Cannot

The Beauty That Leaves Me Breath Taken

The Beauty That Makes Me Wish I Could See All The Time

At Night I Wish You Didn’t Close Your Eyes

Because Then I Am Unable To See The Beauty That You Hold

But

When You Wake Up I Rejoice

Because I Can See Your Truest Beauty All Over Again.