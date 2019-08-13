A Beautiful Rainbow Coming From A Beautiful Water Fall
Cannot Compare To The Beauty I See When I Look Into Your Eyes
When I Look Into Your Eyes All I See Is Beauty The Truest Beauty
The Beauty Many Wish To See But Cannot
The Beauty That Leaves Me Breath Taken
The Beauty That Makes Me Wish I Could See All The Time
At Night I Wish You Didn’t Close Your Eyes
Because Then I Am Unable To See The Beauty That You Hold
But
When You Wake Up I Rejoice
Because I Can See Your Truest Beauty All Over Again.
