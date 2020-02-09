As a child I loved Valentine’s Day, the cards and candy. My grandfather always made special valentines for my brother and me. They were weaved out of paper in the shape of hearts. He made all sizes — big, medium, small — and out of very delicate, fancy paper. I was always amazed! We would ask him to show us how to make them but he would just smile.
As an adult I’m so thankful that I kept some of them and I was determined to figure out how he made them! I studied them and finally learned how, and made them for friends and my boys. My boys were also fascinated by them. I was so proud to show my brother! I also proudly display them each February and then tuck them safely away until the next year. I always picture my grandpa sitting at the dining table with the beautiful paper spread out, weaving away and grinning.
In memory of T. R. Watson.
