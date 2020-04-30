The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging our nation’s health systems and raising many important issues, including care planning in the presence of acute life-threatening illness, especially for those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. As a caregiver to my twin brother whom I lost to Alzheimer’s I understand firsthand the impact Alzheimer’s and all dementia has on families across America. Thankfully, Congress can act to help the Alzheimer’s and dementia community during this crisis, by including provisions to support the community in the fourth economic relief package.
● The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act would require the Department of Justice to develop best practices materials to assist professionals who support victims of abuse living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia in order to improve the quality of their interactions with this vulnerable population, and help protect them from elder abuse.
● The bipartisan Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act, which would increase the use of the care planning benefit in order to help more families by educating clinicians on the Alzheimer’s and dementia care planning services available through Medicare.
● During this crisis nonprofits are providing tremendous support to the communities they serve, despite facing economic hardships. Congress must establish an exclusive fund to support nonprofits with between 500 to 10,000 employees, including loan forgiveness to ensure charities like the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to effectively serve the communities that depend on them.
Please join me, and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Congressman Louie Gohmert to include these bipartisan policies that will have an impact on the millions of families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia in the fourth COVID-19 pandemic relief package. Visit alz.org to get involved with the fight against Alzheimer’s.
