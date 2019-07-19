What has happened to our country? We used to be a nation of one and no matter which political party you supported and no matter how bad our political parties disagreed, in the end we would still come together for the good of the American people and the United States of America. But the events of the past few years have me very worried that instead of being a Nation of United States we are becoming a Nation of Divided States. The primary cause of this seems to be the issue of illegal immigration and the support this issue is receiving from the Democratic party, a political party that is made up of elected officials put in offices by American voters to represent the American citizens, but instead the American citizens are met with this:
■ Democratic-controlled House killed a bill for tuition assistance for children of veterans killed in battle, then approved subsidizing the education and health care of illegal immigrants.
■ Under the Affordable Health Care Act, Democrats voted to fine Americans for not purchasing health insurance but want to give it to illegal aliens for free.
■ Each night over 500,000 Americans go to sleep on our streets with empty bellies while 22 million illegals sleep in beds paid for with taxpayer money.
■ There are nine U.S. Consulates and one U.S. Embassy in Mexico where non-U.S. citizens can apply for asylum, without any risk of being separated from their children. But yet the Democrats are encouraging dangerous illegal border crossing by turning children into “Get out of Jail Free” cards.
■ In one week, the Democrats have come out against Betsy Ross, the American Flag and the celebration of the Fourth of July, all the while supporting Iran and decriminalizing border crossing and open borders.
The last time this county was so divided was just prior to the Civil War, and I fear that if we do not effect change within our country, history may repeat itself. America must look after American citizens and its veterans first. Failure to do so could possibly lead to the downfall of this great nation.
