This latest plague of our land, called COVID-19, the coronavirus, could possibly be a wake-up call from our Lord God. I believe we have had several such calls in the past and it might be a good idea for us to pay attention. Never before do I remember being quarantined in our house all day and night with our family. This could last months.
As a Bible reader since 12 years old, I’ve read where God tries to get people’s attention and the results of them not paying attention. We can learn from history’s mistakes. First we need to drop to our knees and beg forgiveness for our mistakes and sins. We need to ask Jesus to come into our heart and life. The Holy Spirit will guide us and we will know what the world is doing wrong.
First, we will be aware that abortion is wrong. It is killing the innocent. The Bible says not to kill the innocent. These babies have a right to live. Next, the Bible says that homosexuality is wrong. It used to be against the law. Now it is legal and we went against God’s law. We need to study the scriptures to know right from wrong.
The Bible lists many more sins that we can personally take care of. Romans 1:27-32 lists these as: fornication, covetousness, envy, murder, disobedient to parents, lying, proud, boasters, back-biters, unmerciful, haters of God and inventors of evil things, just to name a few. The Bible says that they that commit such actions are worthy of death.
We can be forgiven for our sins by just asking Jesus to forgive us and turn from these actions. We need to vote for the ones that will enforce God’s laws. God knew we would mess up on this earth but He still gives us our independence. He sent Jesus to die on an old cross for our sins and mistakes. We need to believe this and as Jesus to help us.
This is a good time to spend quality time with our loved ones and make sure that all our children believe in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Just maybe that was His plan.
Thank you for reading my letter.
