Last Saturday on a beautiful fall night, the Lufkin ISD Band Department presented its annual Honor America Night saluting our veterans. Under the direction of Mr. Little and his staff, members of the Panther Band displayed a stellar program filled with patriotic music, marching, recognizing all veterans from each branch of the service and a tribute to our fallen soldiers with a moment of silence and taps. In addition, each senior band member was introduced and recognized. The evening ended with a spectacular display of fireworks.
Such a program took hard work, preparation and a team effort. It was great to see our State Champion Panther Band marching with precision in very impressive formations. This type of marching takes discipline, practice and more practice. Those in attendance experienced a superior performance of our high school military marching band, along with presentations from future band members currently in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Congratulations to all. Know that your performance demonstrated preparation, discipline and commitment to excellence. We were so proud.
Also, a note of thanks to more than 50 community sponsors for providing support to enable to our students to produce a first-class event for the veterans and community. A special hats-off to the Lufkin Band Boosters who work tirelessly to support the band program throughout the year in a variety of ways. Your involvement and dedication to the band program is a key component in helping the students and leaders reach high levels of success.
Strong leadership, committed students, parental involvement and community support produces excellent results exemplified at Abe Martin last Saturday night. That is the Lufkin Way.
Again, thank you to all involved for giving our community a great event honoring the veterans who sacrificed so much in serving our great country.
Keep up your great work.
