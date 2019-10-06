To the citizens of Lufkin and the whole of Angelina County.
My name is Robert Duncan and I owe you an apology.
In 2015 I joined this wonderful community when I moved from Arkansas for work.
At the time, I didn’t know how important Lufkin would become in my life. I screwed up. Instead of accepting the blessings of what I had, I fell to the promise of fast, easy, albeit illegal money. As a result of my choices I was sentenced to five years in prison.
While incarcerated, I found the Cross Timbers Cowboy Church and was introduced to a great man and friend, Robert Marlow. He accepted me and supported my growth, both spiritually and as a man. For over two yearas he was there for me.
Upon parole, Robert helped me find a place to live and employment to get back on my feet. With his help I was able to establish my own business.
I was welcomed by great customers such as A-1 Party Rentals, Signs by Joan Futch, Interstate Battery, Quality Restaurant Supply and the Super Bargain Store. I was welcomed as part of the community. And, I let them down. I fell to the temptation of methamphetamines.
As I fell, I cut off contact with Robert and failed my business responsibilities. At the bottom, I returned to prison in 2018.
No matter how far I had fallen, Robert has proven a true friend and stood by me. For the past year, he remains my lifeline. He has saved my life.
I can never repay Robert for all he has done. I may never be able to show how much this community means to me. I will begin with my sincere apology and a promise that, upon my parole, I will do all I can to earn your trust again.
With the blessings of God and support from Robert and this community, I cannot fail again.
