Please try to find more balanced articles when you copy one from another paper. The health care article made it seem like folks in other places get “free” health care that is comparable to that in the U.S. This is not at all true. First, they pay for it in taxes that Americans would never believe, then they get a very different type of health care. If your hip hurts you go to the “free” doctor who does not examine you but signs you up for a specialist six weeks from now. You will get well or die before a major surgery can be scheduled. Wonder why thousands of people from these same countries fly into Houston every year for the best, most advanced care on earth? Take a look at the article in the “Epoch Times” this week. It is more truthful.
