Do you know a tobacco user who is trying to quit? The Great American Smoke Out event offers an opportunity for everyone to set a date to quit any form of nicotine product. The yearly event is held on the third Thursday of November by the American Cancer Society. Approximately 40 million American adults still smoke, and tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the country. In recent years, e-cigarettes have also become more popular.
As a Drug-Free All-Star and student athlete, I always take into consideration what is best for my health. Recent studies state that 9.3% of high school students reported smoking cigarettes in the last 30 days, and e-cigarette use has increased 78% among high school students.
Smoking and vaping both have serious health consequences. Smoking causes chronic bronchitis, COPD and emphysema. Lung cancer and cancers of the throat, tongue, lip and mouth are all caused from smoking. In 2016, my dad was diagnosed with cancer of the tongue. He has never used tobacco, although 90% of those that have this type of cancer are tobacco users. I saw firsthand what he went through and know that smoking specifically increases the risks of getting these types of cancers. It is not something that anyone wants to experience.
Many teens and adults think that vaping is a healthier substitute for smoking, and this is far from true. There are daily news reports about teens dying or becoming seriously ill from vaping. Although there isn’t enough research to know the long-term effects, the unknown consequences of vaping are frightening. More education is needed in schools on the dangers of vaping. Those that target underage users and sell cigarettes and e-cigarettes to anyone under 21 must be held accountable. At home, parents need to talk to their kids about the dangers of smoking and vaping.
On Nov. 21, encourage a smoker in your life to quit for the day and maybe they will quit for good.
