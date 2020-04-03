During the time of social isolation, the key to cuisine is take-out. That’s from the cover of last Sunday’s East Texas Entertainment, pointing readers to Olive Waldorf’s review of Mama Juanita’s. In Huntsville! Is Olive telling us that we have to drive 80 miles to get good take-out? Local businesses are in dire need of our support, and you’re sending us to Huntsville?
Points for the idea: reviewing take-out options. But in this instance the execution was sadly lacking.
