I lived in Oregon for many years, and in other states also. But one day I was watching the news and when I heard that Texas was going to pull out of the Union, my eyes turned to Texas. In which I am proud to say I now live here.
What do I think about your state? I can sum it up in one word: “Fantastic.” So far this state has very much impressed me in many ways — the people’s kindness; the pride you have for your state and country.
Your stand on guns in which I support 100%. Churches allowed to have guns, and the people allowed to carry concealed guns, even in church. This has proven to save lives; for example, the church shooting. For God will not frown on making the right choice!
The openness of religion, the patriotism, signs such as “In God We Trust,” “One Nation Under God,” and “God Bless America.”
I pray that your state remains strong, your faith remains deep and your choice is wise.
You must fight for what you believe in, even if you stand alone.
I tell you this: your state will be truly Blessed if it continues on this path. You truly are the Lone Star State!
Remember, just because you cannot see, does not mean it does not exist. Believe!
For your future is in your hands!
