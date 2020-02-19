Ask the right questions
This week a friend messaged me to ask some questions about what it meant to be pan-gender or non-binary. A friend of their child identifies this way, and they wanted to be clear not to mis-gender or use incorrect pronouns. I was happy to help the best I could. I have other friends who are LGBTQIA+ and they sometimes complain about having to explain themselves over and over. I used to feel that way about being gay. I hated that it felt like it was my responsibility to teach other adults how to be compassionate and understanding. But, the older I get, and the more I have these conversations, the more I find my own compassion being tested.
I could have easily told my friend to Google it and leave me alone. But when I think of the courage and love it took for them to message me and ask me about this subject, I think of how scared I was when just the simple word “gay” was too overwhelming for me to say out loud. I’m proud of becoming a man that people feel safe to come to with questions. I want to be a source of comfort and love and I want people to return that kindness to me.
It starts with conversations and leaving our pride and pain at the door. My friend said to me, “I’m happy to grow and learn and have you to CORRECT me when I don’t understand.” It was such a powerful and real moment for me and a highlight to my week. It’s difficult to listen with compassionate ears when often times “questions” feel more like judgments. Learn to ask the right questions. But, at the end of the day, we all have to learn to listen to each other and stop reacting so much. I could spend a lifetime comparing how both sides behave. I won’t do that though, because there is only one side — the human side.
Keep doing what you do, be yourself and let every choice you make be fueled by LOVE. Because when we let ourselves be led by fear, anger and misunderstandings, we all lose.
#LoveAndLight #LoveYourFriends
Justin Walker, Lufkin
