Recently I read a letter to the editor by Neil Kemper from Woodlake. If I read him correctly, he indicated we were no longer considered a Christian nation, for we did not have a Christian president. I do not believe one has a right to judge another person’s heart. I do not know President Donald Trump but I do know many times he has asked Americans to pray for him and his leadership. Prayer cards have been sent out to be signed and returned to let him know Americans are praying for him.
I do wonder how many of us do set aside a time to pray for him. I understand through the media he prays with his cabinet.
If one wants to, they could look up what all he has done for America and would do more if he had the cooperation and support of the Democrats. It seems whatever he wants to do, the Democrats are against it.
And now evil Nancy wants him impeached. Why? Has he done anything illegal? Or, is it because he does not believe in same-sex marriage, abortion and transgenders being in the military. And Nancy is for these things. Speaking of Nancy, I could not believe what she said about our president. I guess that is the kind of woman she is.
Please America, pray for this man and his wife, for she too is under fire for reading the Lord’s Prayer when he was sworn in.
Mr. Neil, I never read anywhere where you condemned Obama because he never mentioned God, never asked for prayer for his leadership or wanted to do away with the day of prayer. He did say he was a Christian but did he ever bear any fruits for his Christian beliefs? According to the media, he did invite the Islamic brotherhood to visit him in Washington. The media never mentioned him taking his family to church. Let’s be fair: Before sweeping someone else’s yard, let’s sweep our own.
A concerned American.
