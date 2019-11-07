Can we achieve world peace in our lifetime? Yes, we can by a simple word: love.
We have used this word so many times. But I have discovered how big and meaningful this word really is, and how much the word “love” can accomplish.
If we have love in our hearts, all hate, violence and wars will cease to exist. When we put love in our hearts, we can have a better understanding of ourselves and a better understanding of others. See how beautiful nature and all the surroundings around you truly are. The beauty of a sunset; the prism of light in the dew drops; the beautiful pattern of snowflakes; or the simple flow of beautiful colors in a rainbow.
So when your family gathers together by the fire for the holidays, just think about the word “love.”
“For love can thaw a frozen heart.”
