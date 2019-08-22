So I have been doing a little research on the issue of gun control and I found some interesting facts. The first thing I did was Google the top five states with the strictest gun control laws and they are: California (no big surprise there), Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois and Connecticut. Now as we all know, Texas has some lenient gun laws, but if you Google the top 10 states with the most lenient gun laws, Texas does not even make the list.
Next, I Googled the five most dangerous cities in the nation and they were the following: Oakland and Richmond, California (that’s two for California); Springfield, Massachusetts; Baltimore, Maryland; and New Haven, Connecticut — again, Texas failed to make that list. Next, I looked up the top five safest cities in the nation, and guess what? Texas had three cities on that list, so tell me again how strict gun control laws make us safer from violent crime? Whatever Texas is doing, we are doing it right.
Another interesting fact: Every time our elected officials start talking about taking gun rights away, the sales of guns, ammunition and accessories rises on average by 48%. So by threatening to take our guns, the Democrats are simply putting more guns on the streets and helping the economy grow. Oops, didn’t see that one coming, did you guys?
My final interesting fact on this issue is that there are approximately 393.3 million gun owners in the nation. So if the Democrats outlaw guns, are they prepared to process 393.3 million people through our legal system, and then house them in a correctional facility for an extended amount of time? This would create 393.3 million felons in our nation. The right to bear arms is just that, a right. The responsibility for the safe use of those arms lies with the individual.
