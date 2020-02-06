This letter is in response to Mr. R.G. Washburne’s letter on Feb. 3. Your letter was well written and you are to be commended for writing such truthful and honest words! I agree with you 100%. It is sad to me that so many people can’t or won’t wake up and see what President Donald Trump has done since he has been in office.
He takes abuse each day of the week and goes on to do his job so well. Makes a person wonder how he is able to do his job (with no pay), and shrug the lies and harassment off in order to help the very ones that hate him so! I believe the Trump haters resent the fact that he is not a politician.
Oh well, I intended this letter to be just a compliment to you and I have stated my feeling in depth.
So I will just say thanks, Mr. Washburne.
