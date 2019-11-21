God’s grace allowed us a free country and a few laws under which we are supposed to be innocent unless found guilty of some real crime. However, today’s mentality is trying to put government in place of God — presuming lawmakers and enforcement can make things more perfect (stop and think) by more laws to get into the minds of people to criminalize them by thoughts or words caused by lack of perfection (failure of human nature, needing forgiveness).
Local law enforcement uses deceptions sometimes called “stings” with undercover people to fish in the pond of people to try to catch and criminalize them.
In federal government, there are other deceptions which some may characterize as “stings on steroids,” using the so-called “Deep State.” Some people in government agencies such as the FBI, CIA, NSA, etc. that use the power and influence of their jobs not for the good of the USA, but in ongoing allegiance to the leftist Democrat Party agenda, and, teaming up with most news media in their collective hate for conservatives, have tried for over three years to destroy Donald Trump — first by Hillary Clinton’s leftist Democrat Party false accusations that Trump used “Russian collusion” to get elected (ignoring the real “Russian collusion,” see below), and now are trying to find a crime to pin on him for impeachment.
Much can be learned about our government problems by reading the book “Killing the Deep State” by Jerome Corsi, of which a condensed sample summary from one chapter says:
“The truth about ‘Russian Collusion’ begins — Uranium One, a company created by Canadian Frank Giustra in conjunction with assistance of — Bill Clinton. — begins in 2004-5, when Giustra and Clinton decided to corner uranium market in Kazakhstan, and ends with Clinton Foundation receiving $500,000 for a speech Bill Clinton gave in Moscow. — speaking fee was paid by — Cyprus-registered corporation controlled by former Russian intelligence officers with close ties to — Vladimir Putin. After — said and done, Russia gained — 20% of US uranium production with the blessings of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration.”
