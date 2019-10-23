The city of Lufkin is blessed with one of the best libraries in East Texas. It is owned by the city and operates on a very tight budget. If it comes down to fixing a pothole or buying new books for the library, the pothole will win every time.
For the past 48 years, the Friends of the Library have held book sales. The proceeds are given 100% to the library to fill budget shortfalls and fund special projects, like the dinosaur exhibit this summer.
The Friends of the Library will be holding a Brown Bag Book Sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the library. Large brown grocery bags will be handed out at the door and they can be stuffed as full as possible for $3. This sale is open to everyone, with no admission charge.
If you attend this sale, please take a few minutes to check out the Media Café,which is in the periodical room (just to the right of the front desk) at the library. Visitors will be able to charge laptops and phones and enjoy a cup of coffee.
Thanks to the generous donations of books from the public, we also will have a permanent location to sell books. There are all kinds of books for sale, everything from paperbacks to coffee table books. This month we will have a special selection of fantastic car-related books. Many large coffee table books on cars, which will be bargain priced, will be available for purchase. In November, we will have an amazing selection of books about the JFK assassination for sale. In December, it will be Christmas-themed books and decorated Christmas books suitable for gift giving. Lufkin has a wonderful bookstore for brand new books, and now we will have a used bookstore of sorts.
We have a huge amount of books for our Fall Sale, please take the opportunity to stock up on reading material. If you buy books, you will be a philanthropist of the library and get some reading material at a bargain price.
