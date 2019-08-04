We want to thank Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Williams for meeting with us, listening to our concerns regarding litter in our neighborhood and within one day getting anti dumping/litter posters prominently posted throughout our subdivision.
When everyone works together, litter can be minimized and a new pride develops from all within the community.
We did a “Waltz Across Texas,” from Beeville to Hemphill, searching for our new home and are excited to be in Lufkin. We are even more excited with the cooperation we have received from the Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.