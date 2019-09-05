We recently enjoyed camping at Hanks Creek Park. While at the Park, the camp host informed us that all of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campgrounds around Sam Rayburn Lake will be closing starting Oct. 1, until March 1, 2020. The parks that will be closing are: Mill Creek Campground, San Augustine Campground and Hanks Creek Campground.
We searched the Corps of Engineers website, and found that the parks were being closed due to previous years’ usage data. These parks were closed most of the summer months due to high water in Lake Sam Rayburn. The water was 14 feet high during this time. We thought this was odd, as no other lakes in this area were this high during this same time frame. For some unknown reason, the Corps of Engineers was holding water in Lake Sam Rayburn, which caused the Corps parks and boat ramps to be closed for several months. It is difficult to believe that the reason for closing the parks is due to a lack of utilization.
We were also told that when these three parks reopen in March 2020, there will no longer be a paid park host. The Corps of Engineers will be using volunteer help only in these parks. We think this is a bad idea, as the current paid hosts take excellent care of the parks.
We were also told that the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be patrolling in the Hanks Creek Park. We are concerned for the safety of the campers using Hanks Creek, due to the fact that there will only be unpaid volunteers patrolling the park. We are also concerned that these three parks may eventually be closed to camping the same as Townsend Park, Harvey Creek Park and Caney Creek Park.
We also wonder why there has been nothing mentioned (as far as we know) in the local news or Lufkin Daily News concerning these closings. It seems that Angelina County and the surrounding counties in East Texas should be concerned, due to the fact that these camping facilities are used not only by local people, but by visitors from all over the United States, and there will be a loss of revenue in the local area.
Lake Sam Rayburn was voted the No. 1 bass fishing lake in the nation by ‘‘BassMaster Magazine.’’ To think that we cannot keep public camping available is a shame.
Thank you for any help you can provide on this matter.
