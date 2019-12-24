It’s that time of the year again, when the lights go up, the decorations come out and loved ones start rushing to do their Christmas shopping.
The Drug-Free All-Stars and The Coalition would like to remind you during this holiday season that we should avoid drinking and driving. We should take this time to celebrate with our family and loved ones without worrying about the consequences of alcohol use by people behind the wheel.
During the holiday season, there is a greater risk of drinking and driving. During the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, 40% of all crash fatalities involve alcohol and that number rises to 58% on New Year’s Eve. I personally care about this because I know what it’s like to have a family that is affected by drug and alcohol use.
As a Drug-Free All-Star, I see this as an opportunity for our community to come together to have a safe holiday season.
So before you rush off to get what you need to celebrate, remember your loved ones and the other people on the roads that can be affected by the choices you make when you get behind the wheel. Remember that by drinking and driving, you could miss out on all of the good times with your family and friends. Remember that this is a time of celebration, but that does not have to include drinking and driving.
We wish everyone a safe holiday and Merry Christmas.
