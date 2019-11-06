I was appalled at the reaction of the fans during last night’s (Oct. 28) World Series game in Washington, D.C., when the president of the United States entered the stadium.
The boos and horrible language from the fans was very troubling to me. This behavior is unacceptable and needs to stop.
I am not a Democrat and I am not a Republican. I vote for the person. I was taught while growing up that we should respect our president regardless of like or dislike. No wonder our country is in the shape that it is in. This is something we should think about.
Thanks for hearing me out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.