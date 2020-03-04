Presidential retaliation
As I read the comment of Michael Morgan, I couldn’t agree more. I never though the day would come that the President of the United States would resort to attacking citizens with retribution because they told the truth and exposed his corruption. For those who thought that the president had love for the men and women that fought and died for freedom, he showed his true colors by retaliating on a decorated lieutenant colonel that was wounded in action and answered a subpoena and told the truth.
This is the same president that said under this administration we would get better health care, lower drug prices. The same man that tries to demean his critics with child-like name calling. The same man that stood on Air Force One and lied about payments to a porn star. Lied about Ukraine until he was exposed. The same man that uses profanity on national television, and gave the Medal of Freedom to a racist, bigot, drug addict Rush Limbaugh. He seeks revenge on anyone, Republican or Democrat who opposes him. The GOP blew it big time when they did not nominate the best man they had in the former governor of Ohio. Agree with Mitt Romney or not, but he was the only senator that had a spine and stood up for the “rule of law.” And what does he do, questions the man’s faith in God. Now he’s openly interfering with the Roger Stone case. This president has broken so many laws and his supporters just look the other way. God help us the next four years of Trump.
Vincent Beamon, Lufkin
